Tonik Bank partners with Gupshup to launch an AI chatbot

This collaboration aims to enhance customer interaction by providing instant and accurate responses to frequently asked questions. The chatbot, leveraging Gupshup’s advanced natural language processing and machine learning technologies, is designed deliver personalised information in real-time.

Through this partnership, Tonik Bank, which is the first digital neobank in the Philippines to integrate Generative AI into customer service, aims to improve accessibility to information, reduce wait times, and enhance overall customer satisfaction through this innovation. The integration has reportedly streamlined operations significantly for Tonik Bank, with the AI handling 75% of customer queries autonomously, thus increasing efficiency and allowing human resources to focus on more complex issues.

Key advantages of the new AI solution

According to the company press release, the implementation of this new AI feature has yielded several operational improvements. Moreover, the AI-driven solution is expected to generate substantial cost savings for Tonik Bank, estimated at over USD 20 million over the next three years.

Gupshup officials emphasised the transformative potential of AI in the banking sector, highlighting the chatbot’s role in delivering seamless and personalised customer experiences. The chatbot is built upon various foundation models such as Meta’s Llama 2, OpenAI GPT-3.5 Turbo, Mosaic MPT, and Flan T-5, designed specifically for banking functions and equipped with enterprise-grade security measures.

Gupshup, which is a Conversation Cloud provider, serves over 45,000 brands globally with its AI-powered conversational engagement solutions, facilitating improved customer experiences and operational efficiencies across diverse industries.