TomoCredit’s TomoIQ has launched Money Finder, a conversational AI tool that helps consumers find savings and compare credit products.

TomoIQ, the AI personal finance platform developed by US-based fintech TomoCredit, has introduced Money Finder, an AI-powered service designed to help consumers find ways to lower everyday expenses, explore financial products, and access resources suited to their financial circumstances. Money Finder brings these functions together in a single conversational experience, replacing the need to search multiple websites, compare complicated offers, and work out where to begin.

From financial questions to next steps

Money Finder offers personalised credit card and loan recommendations based on each user’s financial profile and lenders’ eligibility criteria. It also provides personalised plans for managing debt and prioritising payments, identifies opportunities to reduce recurring expenses and compare service providers, and offers guidance on everyday money decisions, from credit card payments to long-term financial goals.

The launch responds to demand TomoCredit has observed among its own users. In an analysis of more than 100,000 consumer conversations with TomoIQ, the company found that 83% of consumers used AI-powered help to qualify for better credit cards, cars, or homes, rather than simply for budgeting. Money Finder is intended to turn this interest into a practical starting point, helping users understand their options and identify possible next steps.

Guidance beyond traditional credit scores

Kristy Kim, founder and CEO of TomoCredit, stated that consumer AI will increasingly help people take action rather than only answer their questions. According to Kim, for users such as a single mother trying to lower her bills, a gig worker looking for a credit card, or an immigrant navigating the US financial system for the first time, the value of AI lies in what it can practically help them do.

Money Finder builds on TomoIQ’s aim of making personalised financial guidance more accessible, including for people whose circumstances are not fully reflected in traditional credit scores. The platform is designed to help consumers manage credit, debt, bills, and financial decisions. Because its product recommendations are matched to lenders’ eligibility criteria, the tool also acts as a channel through which consumers are connected to credit products suited to their profiles.