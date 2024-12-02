Tillit partners with TrueLayer

Founded by former Baillie Gifford employees, Tillit is looking to simplify DIY investing. It offers around 100 handpicked funds on the platform, both active and passive, which its Investment Committee has selected based on Tillit’s fund selection manifesto. It also offers a fee structure that reportedly rewards customer loyalty and long-term investing.

To complement its mission to ‘empower everyone to invest with confidence, conviction, and ease’, Tillit has now implemented Open Banking payments through TrueLayer’s Payments API.

With TrueLayer embedded in the Tillit platform, customers reportedly benefit from an improved experience when funding their investment accounts. Account-to-account payments remove the need to enter any card or bank account details. Instead, customers simply select the ‘Pay with my Bank’ option, authenticate their identity with biometrics, and confirm the payment. To further improve the experience, returning customers who used TrueLayer will see the payment option displayed as the bank they used, for example ‘Pay with HSBC’, to deposit additional funds.

