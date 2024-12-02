In essence, TikTok is rolling out a data portability API to align with new European regulations aimed at curbing the dominance of major tech firms. The European Union (EU) designated six tech giants, including TikTok's parent company ByteDance, as 'gatekeepers' in September 2023. Despite ByteDance's objections to this label, it must adhere to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) obligations, which took effect on 6 March 2024.

Under the DMA, data portability and interoperability are significant requirements, prompting tech firms to enhance their capabilities in this area. TikTok previously allowed users to download their posts and request data copies for external use. However, this process was static and didn't accommodate dynamic data changes.

The newly introduced data portability API addresses this limitation by enabling third-party developers to create channels for data transfer from TikTok to other applications with user consent. Developers can configure these transfers for one-time or recurring use, aiming to counter the traditional 'walled garden' approach of social networks.

Through the API, developers can access various data categories, such as TikTok posts, profile information, activity, and direct messages (DMs). However, applicants must demonstrate a clear use case to gain API access, and the API is only applicable to users within the European Economic Area (EEA).

Additionally, TikTok has decided to improve its existing 'download your data' tool, allowing users to select specific data categories for download, initially in the EEA before a global rollout.

More information about the EU’s DMA

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) is a legislation introduced by the European Union (EU) to encourage fairness and competition within the digital sector. It aims to achieve this by establishing clear criteria for identifying 'gatekeepers.' Gatekeepers are defined as major digital platforms offering core services such as online search engines, app stores, and messenger services. They are subject to a set of obligations and prohibitions outlined in the DMA.

The DMA represents one of the initial comprehensive regulatory measures targeting the dominant market position of major digital corporations. It operates alongside existing EU competition rules, which remain fully applicable.