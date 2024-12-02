Tietoevry Banking partners with Geldmaat





Following this announcement, Tietoevry Banking is expected to continue its process of delivering a secure and efficient ATM Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that aligns with Geldmaat’objectives and strategies. The product is currently serving multiple ATMs and cash recycles in the Dutch market.

In addition, both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

Tietoevry Banking represents a provider of financial SaaS solutions for the Nordics, while also focusing on the process of modernising banks and unlocking significant value for customers with the low-risk implementation of its software for cards, credit, transaction banking, financial fraud prevention, and wealth, as well as a modular, pre-integrated Banking-as-a-Platform solution. Geldmaat is a cash provider in the Netherlands, aiming to keep cash available and accessible for those who want or need to use it.

Geldmaat’s business evolves around the procedure of making sure that their ATMs are accessible, secure, available, and affordable. By renewing their strategic deal with Tietoevry Banking, both financial institutions are expected to further improve their joint efforts in effectively managing the cash chain in the region of the Netherlands.

At the same time, the partnership underscores Tietoevry Banking's commitment to expanding its international footprint, as well as optimising its Software-as-aService solutions. The deal is set to drive innovation in ATM services for Geldmaat and their customer base, while also accelerating its capability and dedication to deliver improved solutions across markets on a worldwide level.



