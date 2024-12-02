Tieto, ICA Bank sign agreement for corporate loans

This means that Tieto is broadening its delivery to ICA Banken, which previously involved private loans, to now also cover services in the area of corporate and leasing loans.

The project is already under way, and the full-scale corporate solution dealing with applications and application documents was launched in June 2017. In the field of leasing, Tieto will deliver an application process for leasing cases, managing ICA’s loans throughout the entire life cycle. This service enables ICA Banken to broaden its loan offering to the corporate market.