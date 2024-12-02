Tide partners with Crunch

The new collaboration will allow Crunch users to set up a business banking account with Tide and enhance the two firms’ financial data sharing. By using Open Banking, all transactions made with a Tide account will be automatically imported into the Crunch software, making it easier for small businesses to keep on top of their finances.

As part of the integration, Crunch users will be able to make fee-free transfers for a year with Tide and Tide’s customers will receive a 10% discount on Crunch’s accounting services.