Thredd has partnered with NXTMOVES to help companies launch and manage credit card programmes, starting in the US.

Issuer processing platform Thredd has formed a strategic partnership with NXTMOVES, an operating infrastructure provider for credit card programmes, to offer companies a more complete route to launching and managing credit card programmes. The partnership will begin in the US, with plans to expand into other regions over time. It combines the technology, infrastructure, operational support, and programme expertise needed to turn a credit proposition into a live programme, and the two companies are already supporting shared clients with the combined offering.

The complexity of launching credit programmes

According to the companies, launching a credit programme involves much more than connecting to an issuer processor. Companies must manage sponsor bank relationships and due diligence, establish compliant operating processes, secure access to credit facilities, coordinate multiple vendors, and put in place the infrastructure needed to service a programme after launch. For companies entering credit for the first time, or those without large payments and programme management teams, these requirements can add significant complexity. The partnership is aimed particularly at businesses that see credit as a growth opportunity but lack the internal resources, specialist expertise, or financial services relationships to build a programme independently.

Kevin Fox, Chief Revenue Officer at Thredd, stated that credit propositions can stall because technology is only one part of bringing a programme to market. According to Fox, clients may have planned the vision and customer experience but still need to bring many separate elements together. He added that the partnership gives clients a more coordinated path from initial idea through launch and ongoing management, allowing them to focus on the products and experiences that set their business apart.

Combining processing with operating infrastructure

NXTMOVES integrates the banking, technology, compliance, servicing, operations, analytics, and funding infrastructure required to launch and run consumer credit card programmes through a single operating model. Under the partnership, this is combined with Thredd’s issuer processing platform.

Steve Nigri, Co-Founder of NXTMOVES, stated that companies should be able to build a differentiated credit product without first becoming experts in every operational and regulatory layer behind it. According to Nigri, a successful credit programme requires banking relationships, compliance, operations, funding, and processing to work together, and NXTMOVES was built to coordinate that ecosystem. Unlike processing alone, credit programmes depend on bank sponsorship and access to funding, which the partnership aims to bring together with Thredd’s processing capabilities in a single offering.