Thomas Cook Group selects Coupa for procure-to-pay solution

Thomas Cook Group’s rollout will enable employees across Europe to consolidate and standardise processes across their European markets. Coupa’s P2P solution provides a consistent interface across both procurement and invoicing modules as well as a common data model that can be fully integrated into Thomas Cook’s ERP back-end payment systems.

Coupa Software is a provider of cloud-based spend management solutions. Coupa provides a suite of cloud applications for finance, including sourcing, procurement, expense management and accounts payable that allows customers to realize a return on their investment within a few months.

