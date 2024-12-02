The United Bank of Egypt selects Misys for upgraded banking experience

Through the implementation of the latest version of Misys FusionBanking Equation, UBEG is set to upgrade its existing core banking infrastructure, thus, aiming at offering a feature-rich banking experience. The bank will also implement FusionBanking Essence Teller, which integrates directly with FusionBanking Equation to provide a more efficient branch network and superior customer experience.

FusionBanking Trade Innovation will increase the scope of UBEG’s corporate banking services supporting both trade and supply chain finance on a single platform. It will position the bank to take the next step towards the digitalisation of its trade and supply chain finance solutions.

As part of the modernisation project, UBEG is also upgrading to FusionCapital Opics to optimise its treasury operations.

The benefits for UBEG by upgrading to the next-generation of Misys solutions across all areas of the bank are the open architecture and componentised approach that underpins Misys product development.

The relationship between Misys and UBEG goes back to 2006 and has grown over the years.

The software is currently in the implementation process and expected to go live later in 2016.