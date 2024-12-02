The Middlefield Banking Company partners Finzly





According to the official press release, Finzly’s DAO solution enables Middlefield Bank to digitise the entire account opening process and achieve complete automation, as well as co-browsing support, customised onboarding workflows, and analytics to capture customer pain points. The DAO solution provides the bank’s customers with flexibility to open to 13 account types within minutes, and offers multilevel authentication, external account funding, debit card order, and online banking enrollment.

Using core-agnostic open APIs, Finzly DAO enables the addition or replacement of third-party providers within the process. Accessing the solution via the bank portal, Middlefield Bank can review the status of applications, request more information from customers, and intervene in cases where applicants have not provided complete information.