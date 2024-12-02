The EBA opens public consultation on how to grant authorisation as credit institution





The draft Guidelines are addressed to all competent authorities across the EU in charge of granting authorisation as a credit institution and cover the authorisation requirements set out in the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD). The draft Guidelines complement the Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) on authorisation of credit institutions and contribute to the convergence of supervisory practices around market access for credit institutions across the single market.

Responses to this consultation can be sent to the EBA by clicking on the ‘send your comments’ button on the consultation page. All contributions received will be published after the consultation closes, unless requested otherwise. The deadline for the submission of comments is 10 June 2021.