The B2 Group announces mobile cash management app for corporate treasurers

The mobile cash management (“MCM”) app provides smartphone or tablet direct access to the B2 Multi-Bank Integrator cloud-based automated banking integration service.

Multi-Bank already boasts a global community of banks. Outgoing payments and incoming statements are processed automatically via links with the banks to deliver automation of incoming statements, “smart” reconciliation of credit and debit payments, real-time enterprise-wide cash visibility, automation of complex business processes such as supply-chain finance, cash pooling and sweeping, and controlled automation of outgoing payments via a real-time portal. Multi-Bank also integrates with most ERP and TMS platforms, to provide true end-to-end processing, with associated cost savings through reduced back-office headcount.

B2’s MCM was delivered to the market as a direct result of Multi-Bank corporate treasury subscribers emphasising their need to access cash position and transactional information across the entire enterprise, anywhere and at any time.

MCM is available as an upgrade for existing Multi-Bank subscribers, with a broad range of cash management functions suitable for mobile phone use.