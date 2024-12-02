TechnoXander joins UK Government's G-Cloud 14 framework

TechnoXander specialises in secure digital payments and data sharing technologies, focusing on solutions such as Open Banking, Open Finance, and Confirmation of Payee (CoP). The company aims to support institutions in adapting to the evolving digital financial landscape across the UK and Europe.

As the only Pay.UK approved aggregator supplier in the framework, the company will provide Confirmation of Payee (CoP) and Payer services to public sector institutions. These services aim to enhance security, transparency, and fraud prevention in financial transactions.

Expanded access to Confirmation of Payee services

The inclusion on G-Cloud 14 allows public organisations to adopt TechnoXander's tools to verify payee or payer information before processing payments. The CoP service, already used by over 300 financial institutions, is reported to protect more than 99% of transactions handled through Faster Payments and CHAPS systems, according to the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR).

TechnoXander's approval by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) signifies its compliance with stringent procurement standards, enabling the company to support the public sector with efficient and secure payment verification solutions.

Commenting on the development, officials from TechnoXander stated that joining G-Cloud 14 reflects the company’s commitment to improving security in public sector payments. They emphasised the importance of fostering trust and resilience in financial systems through collaboration with CCS.





More information about the G-Cloud 14 framework

The G-Cloud 14 framework is a procurement platform designed to streamline access to secure, pay-as-you-go cloud solutions for public sector organisations in the UK. It builds on the foundation of its predecessor, G-Cloud 13, by offering an expanded selection of cloud-based services across key categories.

These categories include cloud hosting, software, and support, enabling public bodies to adopt advanced cloud technologies more efficiently and with less administrative burden. The framework is intended to support digital transformation in the public sector by simplifying the procurement process.