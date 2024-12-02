tbi bank to make EUR adoption more accessible for Bulgarian clients





Following this announcement, the financial institution also focused on offering exchange as per Bulgarian National Bank’s official rate, 9 months prior to the planned EUR adoption date. In addition, customers and clients will be given the possibility to benefit from the service in the tbi bank application, which is fully digitally at any part of the day, securely and efficiently.

Moreover, tbi bank will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

tbi bank represents a challenger financial institution in Southeast Europe and a regional alternative payment solution provider. The enterprise focuses on developing a secure and improved ecosystem by combining financing and shopping capabilities to address the needs and trends of the industry. In addition, tbi bank also aims to optimise the manner in which merchants grow their businesses, as well as deliver clients financial products that make their lives easier.

Currently Bulgaria-based customers are losing on average around BGH 6 in currency exchange fee for every BGN 1000 converted into EUR. Throughout this initiative, tbi bank is expected to save these amounts and optimise the customer experience.

The bank’s decision is based on the financial institution’s belief in the region’s readiness to join the Eurozone, as well as its commitment to accelerate the process of Bulgaria’s transition and development period. In addition, the initiative is part of its free daily banking model, in which tbi bank provides a cost for Bulgarian individuals and designs more value and convenience to its clients.

Furthermore, along with the BGN/EUR exchange at BNB’s official rate, tbi’s daily banking package provides users with security and access to multiple benefits, including a current account with no monthly fee, and unlimited free instant payments in BGN and EUR. At the same time, the financial institution also delivers fee-free utility payments, as well as the option to split the transactions of purchases with no interest and access high-interest rates for deposits, which represent up to 3.2%.



