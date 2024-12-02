Tarabut Gateway, Zain Bahrain now offer Open Banking payments

Through the partnership with Tarabut Gateway, bank-to-bank payments can now be made within Zain’s native app. National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), ILA and Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHBC) are currently live on the telecom company’s app.

The partnership with Zain Bahrain could provide telco users with a new, better way to pay, as representatives say. The ability to accept bank-to-bank payments, in which funds are credited in real-time; robust security through strong customer authentication processes (no card numbers are saved, reducing the risk of fraud); and reduced transactional fees or the risk of chargebacks for customer payments, as compared to card processing or payment gateways, are some of the reasons Zain Bahrain wanted this partnership.