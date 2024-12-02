The company plans to use the funds to enhance its platform and expand its services to support the growth of SaaS and subscription-based businesses across Europe. The equity component of the round was led by Karim Beshara, General Partner at A15 Venture Capital and Managing Partner at Accelero Capital, with participation from Antler.

In addition, Tapline obtained a customized debt facility from WinYield, which will help finance its debt portfolio and provide non-dilutive capital to SaaS and subscription businesses. This debt facility offers several benefits, including lower operational costs, access to WinYield's complementary credit engine, credit transfer options, and reduced equity capital requirements for scaling the facility.













Founded in 2021, Tapline focuses on providing non-dilutive financing to B2B SaaS and subscription companies by pre-financing future receivables. The company leverages AI-driven credit technology to offer flexible funding solutions, enabling businesses with monthly recurring revenue (MRR) as low as EUR 15,000 to access funding of up to EUR 2 million.

Tapline aims to become a significant player in the fintech space, serving both early-stage and later-stage SaaS businesses. The company currently operates in Germany, Estonia, the Czech Republic, and Poland, with plans for further expansion.





About the company

The company’s platform includes advanced AI-powered analytics to assist clients with cash flow forecasting, financial health assessments, and growth strategies. The company has adopted a capital-light business model, which helps deliver competitive pricing and flexibility, while focusing on the development of its technology.

Tapline's approach, which combines funding solutions with enhanced analytics, aims to address liquidity gaps faced by SaaS and subscription businesses in the current economic environment. The company plans to continue supporting SaaS businesses across Europe as demand for its services grows.