TagPay receives EUR 25 mln investment from Long Arc Capital

With this investment, the US-based private equity firm Long Arc Capital takes a majority stake in TagPay. The funding will be used to strengthen its sales, product, and technical teams and to fund growth. By 2023, TagPay seeks to double its banking customer base while multiplying by 5 the number of end-customers provided with secured digital banking services.

With 20 financial institutions as clients and more than 7 million accounts, the company aims to take part to the digital transformation taking place in the financial sector. Thanks to its ‘Core Banking System’, TagPay offers its services to traditional players as well as new market entrants.