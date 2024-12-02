SweepBank launches on Tuum's banking platform





Utilising Tuum’s banking core, lending, and card capabilities, as well as European SEPA and international FX payments over Swift, SweepBank’s customers will receive personalised offers to optimise the way they manage their money. Additionally, SweepBank will utilise the information it gathers to roll out new products and services based on customer feedback and expectations.

Currently, SweepBank offers a digital banking platform and smartphone app that provides frictionless access to everyday savings accounts, as well as a free virtual Mastercard Debit card. They have launched in Finland and Latvia and plan to expand to other markets soon.