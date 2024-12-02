Swedbank chooses Misys to grow lending business

The bank intends to use the software to transform its operations, helping it to streamline, automate and optimise its commercial lending business for future growth in line with customer needs. FusionBanking Loan IQ will streamline all processes from document tracking to compliance monitoring, loan making, syndication and distribution, decreasing turn-around time and operational costs.

Misys will replace the bank’s existing in-house loan administration system. The rollout is expected to be completed by May 2017. The platform, which incorporates the Misys FusionFabric technology architecture and advanced API integration, will allow market data to be easily assimilated within the platform and for data to be processed with no manual intervention.

With regional headquarters in Stockholm, Misys already has a significant presence in the Nordics. This deal adds another leading bank to its portfolio of clients in the region including Nordea and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.