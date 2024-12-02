Surecomp partners with Enigio





Enigio’s trace:original solution will be embedded into Surecomp’s cloud-based solutions to provide financiers, corporate traders, insurers, and other trade participants with the ability to create and fully manage digital negotiable instruments, documents of title, and other trade documents, all with the assurance that their content has not been manipulated or altered.

The digital document technology integrated through open-API connectivity, will allow Surecomp’s customers to create, manage, and exchange digital trade documents such as Letters of Credit and Bank Guarantees in their original state.

The fully ITFA, DNI, and MLETR-compliant solution enables a secure and expedited trade finance process with the environmental improvements associated with eliminating a paper-based process.