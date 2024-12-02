SupplyOn selects Cloudtrades e-invoicing technology

CloudTrade’s PDF to e-invoicing solution integrated with SupplyOn’s platform will help drive supplier adoption rates of e-invoicing of over 80-90%. The solution ensures accurate data is uploaded within minutes of a supplier submitting a PDF invoice.

SupplyOn’s online platform enables users to manage business processes with suppliers and service providers across continents in a structured and transparent manner. Among its 60,000 customers are international brands including Airbus, BMW Group, BorgWarner, Bosch, Continental, DEUTZ, Kautex Textron, Liebherr, Safran, Schaeffler, Schindler, Siemens, Thales, and ZF.