Subsidiary of Cherry Hill acquires e-invoicing firm

According to a press release, Corcentric Collective Business Systems, based in McLean, Virginia, has purchased substantially all the assets of cloud-based e-invoicing services company InfoAccess.net.

The subsidiary’s purchase will mean the addition of 12 to 15 jobs to the company’s 80 employees in Cherry Hill through 2017, according to AmeriQuest.

Corcentric is attempting to grow its revenue in key markets, and the deal should strengthen its market position and broaden its offerings, AmeriQuest said.

The transaction was completed earlier this month. Financial terms were not disclosed.