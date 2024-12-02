



As per company data, Stripe works with 1 million UK businesses and solopreneurs. The fintech firm presented its latest products, aiming to accelerate the growth of UK businesses, including a major expansion of its money management capabilities, a tool to optimise trading internationally, and one of the first AI foundation models for payments.











Potential benefits for UK businesses

Within Stripe’s features, UK businesses are now able to:

Hold, manage, and spend balances in multiple currencies in their existing Stripe account, and pay out to customers, contractors, and other third parties in 50 countries using an email address;

Sell cross-border more optimally using 25 new payment methods, including UPI in India and Pix in Brazil, collect and file taxes in 102 countries, and present prices in local currencies in more than 150 markets;

Benefit from one of the first foundation models for payments, which captures hundreds of subtle signals that previous AI models couldn’t, and has already increased Stripe’s detection rate for card testing attacks on large businesses from 59% to 97%;

Embed financial services into their platform or marketplace with Stripe Capital, new Charge Cards with Stripe Issuing, and the upcoming rollout of Stripe Treasury.

These updates were shared at the Stripe Tour London, the company’s annual internet economy conference in the UK.





Latest updates from Stripe

In May 2025, Stripe launched new products designed to enable businesses to leverage AI and stablecoins and accelerate their growth. The launch consisted of an AI foundation model for payments and an expansion of its money management capabilities, including stablecoin-driven accounts. Its mission was to deliver these new technologies so that businesses on Stripe can benefit from them faster.