Stripe has launched Stripe Treasury for agents, enabling startups to manage financial operations via AI agents such as ChatGPT and Claude.

The product builds on Stripe Treasury, which lets businesses carry out banking activities from the same dashboard they use to accept payments. With the agent-focused version, companies can hand financial tasks to AI agents that operate inside the tools they already use to run other parts of the business. At launch, agents can check account balances, settle invoices, move funds between accounts, and convert currencies. Stripe has said further capabilities, such as card creation, are planned, and that businesses will be able to set spending limits for their agents in the coming weeks.

Permissions and human oversight

Startups decide which accounts and data an agent can access, whether it can only read information or also take action, and at what point any movement of money requires human approval. Agents connect through Stripe’s model context protocol (MCP) server, which allows them to interact with the Stripe API and retrieve Stripe data.

According to JR Farr, product lead for Stripe Treasury, the offering is intended to let founders offload repetitive financial tasks safely and spend more of their time on growing their companies.

Low headcount and the solopreneur trend

Stripe frames the launch around a change in how startups scale: faster, more globally, and with smaller teams. Citing its own research, the company reports that more than twice as many solopreneurs earned over USD 1 million in 2025, compared to 2023. Nearly three times as many passed the USD 5 million and USD 10 million thresholds over the same period. In Q2 2026, 63% of C corporations formed through Stripe Atlas were set up by solo founders. Stripe says many of these businesses rely on agents to run operations and keep headcount low.

Kubrio is one example. The platform helps children aged six to 13 create films, games, comics, and robot designs. Its founder, Vlad Stan, is the only employee and runs the business with AI agents. Stan adopted Stripe Treasury as Kubrio’s main business account earlier in 2026. His Grok-based agent, Stash, connects to the account through Stripe’s MCP server. Each morning, Stash reviews balances, new and cancelled subscriptions, failed payments, and refunds, then sends the owner a report. Stan reads it daily and steps in when an issue arises.

Stan plans to use the new capability to let Stash transfer funds between Kubrio’s accounts and pay the platform’s contractors and creators. Every payment will still require human approval.