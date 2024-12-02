Striim closed a USD 50 mln series C funding round





According to the company, the funding will be used to scale its offerings that power cloud integration, edge processing, and streaming analytics.

Striim ingests data from databases, log files, messaging systems, cloud apps, and internet of things devices, performing processing including filtering, transformations, aggregations, masking, and metadata enrichment. The platform offers monitoring and validation features that help to trace and confirm the collection and delivery of streaming data, as well as a wizard that leads customers through the process of defining data flows and connections.

Striim customers can connect with their data in public and private clouds and build custom pipelines with routing and rules defined in an SQL-like language.

Striim recently announced a preview release of StreamShift, a managed service offering that helps enterprises migrate databases from on-premise to the cloud.