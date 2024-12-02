StoneEagle raises USD 76 mln for B2B payments

StoneEagle Services plans to help existing customer relationships, further investing in product, expanding sales and marketing, and upgrading its proprietary technology and processing functionalities.

StoneEagle Services platform for outsourcing payments (checks, ACH, plastic and virtual cards) offers a compelling replacement of paper and manual. The company brings together flexible, purpose-built products with integrated service and support, patented technology, multiple funding models and expertise to streamline claims payments across a variety of insurance industries including group health, workers compensation, auto and warranty.

Their payment solutions help payers and providers reduce manual processes, automate payment reconciliation, mitigate fraud losses and limit delays in funding or settlement without any account enrollment. According to industry research, commercial spend in the US in 2014 was more than USD 20 trillion with the majority of payments still done via check (50% at large corporations and 67% at middle market companies) making the B2B landscape one of the last great frontiers in payments.