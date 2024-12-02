Standard Chartered Bank launches video banking services in AMEA region

Five million SCB’s customers across 9 countries in AMEA region that have a laptop will be able to enjoy video banking and web chat services, or audio links with the bank’s consultants from the location of their choice. Moreover, uploading and sharing of forms and other documents will be available as well. The users can sign up for a new card or take on a loan as the new sales and service channel will replicate almost everything customers can do at the traditional brick-and-mortar bank branch.

The service will be introduced initially in Malaysia and Singapore, and by the end of 2016 it will be rolled out in Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, Kenya and the UAE as well.

Additionally, the service has a Priority Banking feature that enables clients in selected markets to use video banking to consult “face-to-face” with investment advisors to explore new wealth management opportunities.