Standard Bank adds new cashback solution to its Instant Money Bulk Payments





The initiative aims to improve the service to business owners and to enable them to conduct their banking more efficiently. Entrepreneurs who have signed up from 1 June 2021, and have 50 or more transactions processed before 31 August 2021, will be able to qualify once-off to have 50 transaction fees paid back into their bank accounts.

At its core, Instant Money Bulk Payments is a solution for entrepreneurs, focused on providing banking solutions that are lean, agile, and responsive.