Sparebanken chooses Backbase to upgrade digital banking platform

The companies have announced the SFF Bank mobile banking application (available on iOS and Android) at Money 20/20 Europe. The solution is the first phase of the bank’s move towards transforming its digital banking systems and aligning them closer to present trends. From here, Blackbase plans to move towards modernizing other areas of the bank’s platform.

Norway has one of the highest mobile penetration in Europe, with 83% of consumers using smartphones and 91% of the population banking online. To meet customer demands, the mobile banking app has been designed with a focus on user experience and ease of use. SFF will also be able to manage and add new banking features without having to reach out to a third part.

Backbase is a fintech software provider that offers digital transformation and upgrades to financial institutions. The company developed the Backbase Omni-Channel Banking Platform, a digital banking software solution that unifies data and functionality from traditional core systems and new fintech players into a seamless digital customer experience.