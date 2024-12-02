SouthCo selects Invoiceware International for e-invoicing in Brazil

Under the terms of the partnership, Invoiceware International’s NFe aims to provide to SouthCo solutions that ensure e-invoicing accuracy and seamless transmission to Brazil’s tax authority. The desired result is to manage compliance and minimize the risk of shipment disruptions, fines and penalties.

Brazil’s recent e-invoicing regulations affect both accounts receivable and accounts payable, adding complexities to the procurement of goods, as e-invoices must now be collected from vendors, validated and archived for five years.

Invoiceware International is a provider of electronic invoicing and fiscal reporting, offering solutions and services that reduce the risk and cost of maintaining compliance across the region for a number of companies, including Philips, Kellogg, DuPont and Siemens. Invoiceware International provides a Latin America business-to-government network focused on the challenges facing multinational companies.

Earlier this year, Helibras, a subsidiary of Airbus Helicopters, implemented Invoiceware’s Hybrid Cloud solutions in order to meet the regulation requirements in Brazil.