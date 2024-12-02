Softtek, Mambu to launch banking platform as a service

The cloud-based model will enable financial institutions to leverage an integrated offering that provides them with the agility to adapt to market demands with the support of expert partners.

The offering is a take on the legacy ‘bank in a box’ concept which is limited to the technologies provided by only one vendor. Softtek will deliver a combination of SaaS and local applications and technologies from multiple vendors on one cloud-native API-enabled BPaaS, powered by the Mambu banking engine.

Clients are able to leverage the global and local solutions, as well as professional services and support.