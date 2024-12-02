Societe Generale Group announces the acquisition of Reezocar

Reezocar is one of the digital platforms in France supporting private buyers looking for a used vehicle from major European markets, including France. A motorist services platform, Reezocar offers a unique customer experience through an end-to-end digital journey, from research to vehicle delivery. The startup, with six years of activity, offers a catalog of 7 million vehicle listings in France and Europe and records a constantly growing number of monthly visitors to its platform, from 1 million in 2018 to over 2 million today.

This transaction will allow Reezocar to further enrich its service offering, particularly in the insurance sector, by accessing innovative solutions from Societe Generale Assurances, which Reezocar is keen to integrate into its model.

Reezocar will be able to rely on the strength of the Societe Generale Group to accelerate its development in France and internationally and to pursue commercial partnerships with the Group's businesses.

This transaction further reflects Societe Generale Group's ability to support thechanges in automotive and financial services consumption, to offer new services to its customers and to bring value to its partners and their customers.



