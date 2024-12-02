SmartStream launches its AI data quality solution

In addition, with cloud-based technology accessed via a new user interface it manages large volumes of data, in any format, to achieve even higher match rates.

SmartStream Air version 2 has been launched to enable organisations with a unique solution to instantly compare all types of data sets, regardless of format and complexity. The latest version features inbuilt observational learning capabilities with a new AI technology called ‘Affinity’ – which automatically learns how records correlate to one another and can mimic and learn from actions made by a user. In just a few clicks, the AI establishes its own understanding of how records correlate and Affinity will assist the user to significantly reduce the time it takes for carrying out the matching of complex data sets.

SmartStream Air version 2 carries the PCI-DSS label. SmartStream’s solutions are also certified with SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, attestation, and ISO 27001 and ISO 27002 standard. This is aimed to ensure security controls across the whole organisation, including physical security, personnel security, fraud control mechanisms, IT & data security and data privacy.