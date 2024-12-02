SkyPoint Federal Credit Union leverages Sensibill's receipt management solution





SkyPoint aims at providing more digital self-service options to their members and simplifying the banking experience. By leveraging Sensibill’s AI and ML-based technology through the NCR-powered digital banking app, the credit union’s members can now capture and store their receipts digitally.

The SKU-level data SkyPoint gains from Sensibill’s technology provides insights into members’ life stages, hobbies, preferences, habits, and timely financial needs. Such details allow the credit union to better know and serve members.