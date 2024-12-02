Skaleet partners with Ondato





Following this partnership, Skaleet’s clients will have the possibility to benefit from Ondato’s solutions and services. Included in this suite of products is the core banking system, which enables financial institutions and banks to quick compliance with the requirements and laws of the different local and regional regulations, considering the KYC terms and the focus on fighting against money laundering.

Furthermore, Ondato will offer its integrated SaaS services to facilitate the verification of users’ identity, while optimising the onboarding management procedure. The products will also prioritise the management of customers’ life cycles, in order to keep their privacy and meet their expectations.

Users will be able to access compliance tools by leveraging secure and efficient core banking platform solutions, without the need to multiply their supplies or integrations. Ondato will be able to focus on the expansion of its customer base as well, by incorporating Skaleet’s platform of banking tool offers creation.











Skaleet’s strategy of development

Skaleet is a fintech firm that offers its Core Banking Platform (CBP) to customers around the world, allowing them to create and roll up new products. Its tools and services offer partners and clients the opportunity to constantly adapt to the changes and demands of the industry, as well as the needs of their users.

The company had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographic areas.

In May 2023, Skaleet announced its collaboration with Salt Edge, an Open Banking payment and compliance solution provider. This strategic deal was sighed as part of Salt Edge’s aim to supply a gateway that would allow for on-the-spot payments, along with safe access to data and information from multiple sources and banking institutions.

In April 2023, the company launched a module that was designed to give banks and financial institutions the capability to quickly process loans while easily and safely managing them from end-to-end.

Skaleet’s Core Banking Platform enabled credit institutions and customers to develop efficient and safe banking services, built to meet their specific needs and preferences. The solution was made to automate the overall technical development of banking and financial applications, as well as to transform the way many products and tools are marketed.

Earlier in the same month, Skaleet partnered with Lithuania-based regtech AMLYZE to integrate its AML tool into its CBP, for augmenting financial crime prevention.

In addition to the incorporation of the products, the deal also included cooperation between the two vendors which focused on sharing improved practices on how FIs and banks can launch seamless and safe financial services that enhance the overall customer experience.