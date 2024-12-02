Six companies have joined Betaalme.nu

These latest additions bring the total number of large companies now participating in Betaalme.nu to 40; Unilever is the tenth AEX-listed company to join. All participating companies have indicated in a pledge how they will contribute to the faster payment of invoices from their SME suppliers, and thereby help improve the liquidity of these SME suppliers. Betaalme.nu aims to unlock EUR 2.5 billion in outstanding invoices for Dutch SMEs.

In addition to increasing the number of participating large companies, Betaalme.nu now also intends to focus more on SMEs. During the Week of Finance, an initiative by the Dutch Chamber of Commerce taking place in five cities in the Netherlands this week, Betaalme.nu will be hosting workshops for SMEs and freelancers about the options they have to get their invoices paid on time. Betaalme.nu also has launched a study into the problems SMEs and freelancers face when collecting invoice payments and the improvements they think are important.