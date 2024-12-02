Singular Payments announces new electronic bill presentment and payment platform

With Singular BillPAY, merchants can send bills electronically via text, email or by postal service and easily collect electronic payments by phone using IVR, through their inbox from email notifications, or directly in the merchants’ custom branded online BillPAY portal. The platform is fully HIPPA and PCI DSS compliant so checking and credit card information can be stored in a virtual wallet inside individual customer profiles for the payment of invoices. Merchants can also setup payment plans, schedule recurring payments and view bills online as well as generate and send invoices, payment alerts and notifications.

The Singular BillPAY platform can be customized to the branding specifications and functionality of each merchant biller and the entire invoicing and collections process can be managed right from inside the portal.

Although the BillPAY platform officially launches to the public in January, merchants are encouraged to sign-up for a demo now so their custom platform is in place in time for the New Year. To help spread the word, Singular is offering a USD 10 Starbucks gift card for merchants who complete a demo of the BillPAY platform in December and January.

Singular BillPAY has been under construction and then in a beta testing phase with a large hospital system, large physician practice, a home/property owners association and a number of B2B organisations over the past 18-months, with hundreds of thousands of invoices having been presented for payment and millions of dollars of card and ACH payments processed securely on the platform.

Singular Payments is a sales and marketing company serving the payment processing industry with flat rate billing model that simplifies accepting credit/debit cards for small to medium-size merchants.