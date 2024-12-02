Silicon Valley Bank launches Virtual Cards in the UK

SVB’s Virtual Card product extends client payment options and a flexible working capital solution. The partnership with Mastercard will provide SVB UK with a globally consistent capability, underpinned by a payment network. The benefits for clients include a secure payments technology service, transparency, control, the ability to reduce fraud, simplify the payment process and reduce costs.

SVB’s Virtual Cards platforms across the US and UK now enable clients to pay in US Dollars, Pounds Sterling and euro. There are multiple channel access options (web interface / batch / API) and both single and multi-use transaction types.



