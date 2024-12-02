SEPA Cyber Technologies enters Visa Ready Fintech Enablement programme

Through its work with Visa, SEPA Cyber Technologies delivers comprehensive card payments security while bridging the gap between its customers and the market. The company provides its clients with what’s needed for digitalisation of financial and business processes as well as for the establishment of their own neobanks and challenger banks.

All SEPA Cyber Technologies' fintech software modules are white label and can be accessed through a single API connection. The access allows its customers to add and remove services with just one click. The company also offers digital infrastructure, which allows their customers to avoid investments in hardware and concentrate on growing their business.

The Visa Ready Fintech Enablement programme provides partners like SEPA Cyber Technologies with access to Visa's growing partner network through top of the funnel awareness, go-to-market support to uncover new markets, and newly launched Visa products and solutions.



