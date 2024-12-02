SCF Community starts open RFI project with competing vendors

In the ‘open RFI’ project, more than 30 providers of supply chain finance (SCF) services, including banks and technology platforms, will participate with the goal to directly compare the services available to corporations who seek to put in place an supply chain finance programme for their smaller suppliers.

Each of the participating SCF vendors will respond to an identical RFI, and the best five solutions will be invited to present to an audience of senior corporate treasury and procurement professionals at the SCF Community Forum in Amsterdam on 18th November 2015.

The list of SCF vendors taking part is: ABN Amro, Anachron, BasWare, BNP Paribas, C2FO, Citi, CRX Markets, Demica, Deutsche Bank, Flinqer, GT Nexus, HSBC, ING, InvaPay, JP Morgan, Kyriba, OpusCapita, Orbian, Oxygen Finance, Premium Technology, Prime Revenue, ProQuidity, Rabobank, Remitia, Riskco, Santander, Side Trade, Social Trade Organization, Taulia, TradeCloud, TradeShift, Trefi Finance, Tungsten and Urica.