SBI invests in digital payments company Cashfree

An enabler of payments innovation, Cashfree provides a full-stack payments solutions platform enabling over 100,000 growing businesses in India and across the globe to accept and disburse payment online through a single integration. Cashfree processes transactions worth USD 20 billion annually. Apart from India, Cashfree’s products are used in eight other countries including the USA, Canada, and the UAE.

Incubated by payments pioneer PayPal, Cashfree is backed by Apis Partners, Smilegate, and Y Combinator. Cashfree is used by businesses like Zomato, CRED, Nykaa, Delhivery, Acko, Shell, among others for various business payment needs like ecommerce payment collection, vendor payments, marketplace settlements etc.