Sberbank, MasterCard launch Apple Pay in Russia

Many of Sberbank clients use new technologies, and an increasing number of them prefer cash-free and contactless payment using their smartphones, rbth.com reports.

According to Sberbank, Apple Pay can be easily set up in the Sberbank Online mobile application, which is familiar to all Sberbank cardholders. Users can enjoy contactless payment service while continuing to receive all the benefits from using their credit and debit cards.

Apple Pay system allows purchases using NFC technology on smartphones, which can be used for payment in actual stores by holding an iPhone near the reader or within apps. In the fall 2015, Samsung also announced the launch of its own Samsung Pay.