Saurus raises almost EUR 970.000 in Crowdcube round





The money was secured from nearly 1770 Crowdcube investors. The campaign was launched in April 2020, originally seeking EUR 740.000.

Saurus is aiming to launch its mobile app in the third quarter of 2020, being on a mission to become an ethical digital bank, according to CrowdfundInsider.

Funds from the Crowdcube campaign will be used for finishing the development of the mobile app, starting the expansion process, and signing contracts with the providers.