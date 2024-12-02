SAP Ariba boosts B2B commerce with new solutions

Through a new guided buying experience, SAP Ariba will be able to lead frontline users to the goods and services they need to do their jobs and purchase them aquickly and easily, in compliance with their company policies and recommended process.

An interactive email collaboration option to be delivered on the Ariba Network will eliminate the complexity of onboarding and connecting suppliers who transact on a limited basis. With a few clicks, long tail suppliers - who are often small and lack technology infrastructure - will be able to receive purchase orders, send order confirmations and invoices to their buyers without any portals to manage or business process changes. With light enablement, adoption of digital processes will be easy and collaborations simple.

Recognizing this, SAP Ariba is launching an open partner ecosystem to empower its partners to upgrade SAP Ariba cloud solutions using standard based APIs. Partners on the open ecosystem will be able to deliver services to customers around the world using the cloud platform of their choice or the SAP Ariba platform.