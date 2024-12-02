Saint Therese, Trilogy Health use Baswares Verian for critical financial processes automation

Additionally, Trilogy Health Services, also a US-based provider of senior healthcare and hospitality services, recently purchased and has now implemented Basware’s e-procurement solutions enterprise-wide.

More specifically, Saint Therese is implementing Basware solutions, including its purchasing, invoicing, expense and budget management solutions, as well as its supplier portal and dashboards. By automating purchasing and invoice processing across its communities of senior living facilities, it will be able to better leverage volume buying, negotiate early payment discounts from suppliers and streamline approval processes for requisitions and invoices.

With its roll-out of Basware solutions complete, Trilogy has replaced time-consuming manual processes with faster, more efficient automated ones.

The two organisations represent a growing trend of senior living organisations that are leveraging automated solutions to gain better visibility and management of spend, and improve the efficiency of accounts payable processes, while significantly reducing costs.

In recent news, Basware has announced the release of its cloud e-procurement solution suite from recently acquired Verian.