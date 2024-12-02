Sage partners Beamworks for AP automation

Sage selected Beanworks for its ability to deliver a service that helps businesses streamline their accounts payable (AP) workflow and bring cost savings to Sage customers financial processes. Beanworks AP automation delivers an end-to-end integrated solution to automate processing, approval and payment of invoices.

Beanworks will become the AP automation provider of choice for Sage accounting and business management solutions, including Sage 50, Sage 100, Sage 300 and Sage 500.

Beanworks integration will be released over the course of 2017 for Sage solutions in Canada and the US.