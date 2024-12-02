



As part of a series of updates for Sage Intacct customers worldwide, the launch of this generative AI tool will provide users with actionable insights and intuitive assistance to foster productivity and growth.











80% of CFOs adopt AI

Sage Copilot is an AI-powered tool aimed at transforming the way accounting and finance teams address their daily problems. It aims to efficiently identify budget variances for proactive management and deliver clear, reliable answers to queries. By empowering users to work more intelligently and swiftly, Sage Copilot simplifies tasks and reveals insights that lead to impactful business outcomes. Sage collaborates closely with its customers to realise its vision of increasing productivity, accuracy, and compliance, enabling small and medium-sized businesses to concentrate on growth and profitability.

Sage Copilot launches as 80% of CFOs adopt AI to focus on high-value tasks, according to Sage's report, "The Secrets of Successful CFOs". This shift allows CFOs to increase leadership skills amidst evolving finance roles, with 89% noting expanded responsibilities due to technology. Sage Intacct Release 4 2024 upgrades include: