Sage and Finexkap roll out Clic&Cash for SMEs

By joining forces, Sage and Finexkap Group have demonstrated their shared ambition to reduce the 600 billion euros of credit owed between businesses-without having to involve banks in the process.

Sage Clic&Cash was born out of this complementary partnership. As a brand new solution for financing cash flow issues flexibly and easily, it aims to help small and medium sized businesses which face liquidity constraints.

600,000 business users of Sage can now create a Sage Clic&Cash account in order to benefit from the service, using the accounting software interface Sage or Ciel. In just one click, they can then request a cash flow advance from Finexkap in return for invoices that are awaiting payment from clients. After a careful analysis of risk history and the commercial relationships involved, using algorithms developed using a fintech platform, they can receive a financing offer in less than 48 hours.

More than that, Clic&Cash brings a new fee structure into the arena of alternative finance. The cost of the service can be adapted and evolve according to specific business needs. Including all commissions, an annual charge can be as low as 3.7%.