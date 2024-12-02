SaaS management platform Zluri raises USD 10 mln





The company had previously raised USD 2 million, from Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital, in its seed round in January 2021.

From a single dashboard, Zluri's SaaS management platform for IT teams helps firms identify, manage, and automate SaaS applications. The platform features an application discovery engine and a library of over 600 in-depth direct integrations, according to the firm.

Zluri will use the current round of funding will to further accelerate their global growth and product innovation.